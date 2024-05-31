DEC Orders Pregnant Tasila Lungu To Report Herself On Monday After Arrest Of Her Mother

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), has jointly and severally charged and formerly arrested Esther Nyawa Tembo Lungu, female aged 66 of Lusaka’s Lilayi area, the wife to former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Chiyeso Lungu Katete, female aged 33 of Lusaka’s Kawama area, and Charles Phiri, male aged 67 of Kafue’s Liyayi area.

DEC Public Relations Officer Allan Tamba says

Esther Lungu has been arrested for Possession of Property Reasonably suspected to be Proceeds of Crime, Contrary to Section 71 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010 of the laws of Zambia.

Tamba said particulars of the case are that Esther Lungu, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, on dates unknown but between 1st January 2015 and 31st December 2023, at Lusaka, in the Lusaka District of the Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia, did possess real estate properties namely; 15 white double storey Flats situated at Property No. CHONG_ 9334/1 to 4 in State Lodge area of Chongwe District, the same, reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime whose calculated estimated cost of construction was ZMW41, 586,110.66.

He said the subject property was interpolated to ZMW24, 256,434.55 and the suspect has failed to give a reasonable explanation of how she acquired the same.

Tamba said Chiyeso and Phiri have been arrested for Possession of properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime Contrary to Section 71 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia.

He said particulars of the matter are that Charles Phiri, jointly and whilst acting together with Chiyeso Lungu Katete and other persons unknown, on dates unknown but between 1st January 2015 and 31st December 2023 at Lusaka, in the Lusaka District of the Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia, did possess real estate properties namely; a three (03) Storey Lodge Called “The Crest Lodge” on property No. LUS/38478 off Twin Palm Road in Ibex Hill, Lusaka, whose estimated cost of construction as of November 2022 was ZMW15, 549,422.22 and was interpolated to ZMW 9, 069,699.87.

Tamba said Chiyeso has been charged with Possession of properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime, Contrary to Section 71 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act of the Laws of Zambia.

He said particulars of the offence are that Chiyeso, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, on dates unknown but between 1st January 2015 and 31st December 2023, at Lusaka, in the Lusaka District of the Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia, did possess real estate properties namely; Three (3) Flats on Property No. L/9390/M and/or LUSAK/LN_79093/1 in State Lodge, Lusaka District, whose estimated cost of construction as of November 2022 was ZMW2, 426,007.53 and was interpolated to ZMW2, 695,895.28.

Tamba said she was arrested for possession of 1 High-Cost house, 4 Chicken Runs, and associated external works on Property No. L/9390/M in State Lodge, Lusaka whose estimated cost of construction as of November 2022 was ZMW7, 863,688.14 and was interpolated to ZMW6, 679,543.34.

He said Tasila Lungu, also facing separate but related charges, is allegedly on Maternity leave, and her Lawyers have been advised to inform their client to report at the DEC on Monday, 3rd June, 2024 to answer to the charges.