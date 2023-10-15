DECENTRALISE MEALIE MEAL BEYOND SHOPRITE – SABI

Isoka Chamber of Commerce and industry Chairperson Freedom Sabi has urged Government through Zambia National Service -ZNS to decentralize the selling of mealie meal beyond Shoprite.

Sabi observes that not every township and district in the country has a Shoprite store hence the need to establish more agents for the commodity.

He fears that the impact of the reduced mealie meal price will only be felt in urban areas if only one is agent contracted to supply it.

Sabi tells Byta FM News that the decision to sale mealie meal at a reduced price will have a positive impact on the price of the commodity.

He has since advised Government to strengthen security in borders to prevent smugglers from taking advantage of the relatively cheap mealie meal.

Information and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa announced that the Zambia National Service – ZNS mealie meal will be sold in all Shoprite stores across the country between the price of k190 and 230 effective next week.