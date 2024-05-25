Decision made! Erik ten Hag set to be sacked -Reports

Man Utd has reportedly made the decision to dismiss Erik ten Hag, regardless of the outcome of Saturday’s FA Cup final.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio via SoccerNews.nl, Ten Hag will lead Manchester United for the final time at Wembley on Saturday before departing the club this summer.

Even if Ten Hag guides the team to victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final, the Red Devils are already seeking a new manager.

The uncertainty surrounding Ten Hag’s future arises after a challenging season for Manchester United.

The team finished in eighth place in the Premier League standings with a negative goal difference.

Their only chance of European football next season rests on winning the FA Cup final against City.

Manchester United has been linked with potential replacements for Ten Hag.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna and England manager Gareth Southgate are among the names mentioned.

Additionally, former Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel and recently unemployed Mauricio Pochettino are reportedly considered candidates for the managerial position at Old Trafford.

Di Marzio said: “McKenna is the man of the moment in the football world, in the world of coaches, because he is doing great at Ipswich Town.

He is the number one choice at Brighton & Hove Albion, but he has also already spoken to Manchester United.

At the end of the season, United will say goodbye to Ten Hag.

“Manchester United will also be looking for a new coach. And their targets are McKenna and Mauricio Pochettino.

De Zerbi is also on the list, but he has not been in contact with United in recent days. If he [McKenna] goes to Chelsea, United will go for Pochettino.

But what is certain: they are saying goodbye to Ten Hag.”

Manchester United are not the only club looking for a new coach this summer. Bayern Munich, Juventus, Brighton and Chelsea are also on the hunt for a first-team coach, while Barcelona are being tipped to part ways with Xavi and could also join the list.