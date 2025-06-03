DECLARATIONS OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND BUSINESS INTERESTS – Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

DECLARATIONS OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND BUSINESS INTERESTS





On Emmanuel Mwamba Verified, We Discuss the Declaration of Assets by Public Officials



The Constitution of Zambia in Article 261 and 263, provide for the legal basis for public officials to declare their assets and liabilities.





Further, the primary law requiring public officials (Ministers) to declare their assets is the Parliamentary and Ministerial Code of Conduct Act (Act No. 35 of 1994).





President Hakainde Hichilema has not made public his declarations.



Further, the above provisions call for ANNUAL declarations of assets, liabilities, and business interests.





We have not seen President Hichilema or his Ministers or public officials make these declarations.



Further, the law calls for declarations of assets by public officials.





We have not seen the publications of assets by public officials other than the President and Ministers.



