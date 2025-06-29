Decomposed body found on roof of Hazyview Police Station



A shocking discovery was made on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, when the decomposing body of an unidentified man was found on the roof of the Hazyview police station in Mpumalanga.





The grim find followed weeks of complaints from police officers and residents about a foul smell emanating from the station.





Initially, the stench was attributed to a dead animal, but a thorough search revealed a far more disturbing truth. On Wednesday evening, after removing roof tiles, authorities uncovered the body.



Due to poor lighting, the body was only removed the following day, Thursday, June 26.





Preliminary investigations suggest the man may have died from electrocution, with tools found near the body hinting at possible cable theft.



The identity of the deceased remains unknown, and police have opened an inquest case to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.





The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is also investigating, given the incident occurred on police premises.Authorities are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the man.





The discovery has raised questions about security at the facility and left the community in shock.