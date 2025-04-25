DEFEATING HICHILEMA IS A MUST – Fred M’membe

DEFEATING HICHILEMA IS A MUST



It is clear that Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND are well aware that a heavy electoral defeat awaits them next year.



They know that it’s only a matter of time before they are out of power. This is why they are desperate in their attempts to destroy the unity that is being built among the opposition political parties.



Mr Hichilema and his league are determined to create an illusionary narrative that the opposition political parties of this country can never work together. They are cheating themselves that they cannot be defeated in the elections next year. Let them believe their own lies, they’ll be shocked!



But we would like to remind them that the opposition political parties of this country, anchor their hope for victory in the millions of frustrated and disappointed masses. This is what will help them attain victory and deliver a unified, visionary, democratic and inclusive governance system. We shall seek unity with all progressive forces until Mr Hichilema leaves office.



Luckily for us, as opposition political parties, our people know and understand the usefulness of their votes. They clearly know the practicality, importance and transformation that a vote brings to their societies. So, for Mr Hichilema to think that they will manipulate their way to victory like they did last time is nothing but being delusional.



Let Mr Hichilema and his league know that no matter how hard they try to alter the narrative on the ground, and heighten propaganda activities against the opposition in an effort to support his re-election bid, it’s too late. Nabaya kale aba!



No amount of misinformation, disruptive, brutal and malicious political antics will rescue them. The people are awake and in due course, the people shall triumph.



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party