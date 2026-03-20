Defections are happening at every level as Iran’s rulers sense the end is near- US Treasury Secretary

The Iranian regime is crumbling from within under President Trump’s unrelenting pressure.





In a White House discussion captured on video, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent laid out the stark reality: defections are happening at every level as Iran’s rulers sense the end is near.





Bessent stated: “We are seeing defections at all levels as they’re starting to sense what’s going on with the regime… The regime will probably collapse within itself. At the Treasury Department, we’ve seen where they’ve wired their money out of the country. We’re coming for that. We’re going to get it back to the Iranian people.”





President Trump jumped in with characteristic bluntness: “There’s a lot of military defections also… I don’t blame them.”





The mullahs’ grip is slipping fast—military ranks fracturing, funds fleeing, morale in freefall amid unpaid wages and chaos. Trump’s maximum pressure campaign is delivering results: the terror regime is collapsing under its own weight, and America is poised to return stolen wealth to the Iranian people.