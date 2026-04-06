DEFECTIONS TO UPND SIGNAL GROWING CONFIDENCE IN GOVT AGENDA – VICE PRESIDENT



Vice President W.K. Mutale-Nalumango has disclosed that a growing number of individuals, including councilors and Council Chairpersons from opposition ranks, are defecting to the UPND, citing increased confidence in the government’s development agenda.





Speaking following her engagements across districts in Luapula Province, Dr. Mutale-Nalumango said she had consistently received groups of people opting to join the ruling party, many of whom previously served under the former governing party.





She explained that the decision by these individuals to align themselves with the UPND was a clear indication of their recognition of the developmental policies being implemented under President Hakainde Hichilema.





The Vice President further noted that citizens from various backgrounds were increasingly appreciating and understanding the government’s vision, which is anchored on national progress and unity.





Dr. Mutale-Nalumango emphasized that the continued influx of new members into the party reflects a broader national consensus in support of the country’s development trajectory.