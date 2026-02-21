DEFEND AND CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT HICHILEMA, IGNORE DETRACTORS AND PROPHETS OF DOOM—KASABI

Western Province UPND Presidential Campaign Team Coordinator General Max Kasabi has called on all citizens of Western Province in particular and Zambia in general to defend President Hakainde Hichilema from detractors and prophets of doom who are doing everything to tarnish the President’s image by spreading falsehoods.





The Coordinator General said this when he addressed PCT members today in Namushakende Ward, Mongu Central Constituency yesterday.

He went on to remind them of how the province was marginalized by previous administrations in terms of development, however President Hichilema has changed all that by rolling out robust inclusive national development to all ten provinces without leaving anyone behind, hence the need for all citizens particularly in Western Province to defend him to the last man and woman standing.





” I’m appealing to all of you to ignore detractors and prophets of doom who are spreading falsehoods against government, as you can see what President Hichilema has done and continues to do for the people of Western Province to improve their welfare.”





The meeting came to a close with the crowd assuring the Coordinator General that detractors and those fighting the President won’t be tolerated in Namushakende Ward as PCT structures are solidly behind the leadership of President Hichilema, who has done and continues to do so much for citizens in rural areas such as Western Province.





Issued by



Spuki Mulemwa



Western Province UPND Presidential Campaign Team Media Coordinator.