Former MDC-T president Thokozani Khupe has attended her first meeting as a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member despite being initially ‘physically blocked’ by angry security details at the Macdonald Hall in Bulawayo.

Nehanda Radio understands it took the intervention of party leader Nelson Chamisa to have Khupe allowed into the venue.

“Today I attended my first meeting as a CCC member addressed by President Chamisa in Bulawayo Macdonald Hall #KhupesaysVoteforCCC,” she tweeted defiantly.

Disgruntled party members who spoke to Nehanda Radio said “she is not a member of the Provincial structures so we do not know why she is attending this meeting.”

Khupe joining the CCC has not gone down well with the majority of party supporters who blamed her for the loss of MPs and councillors who she recalled as MDC-T leader.

The MDC Alliance lost the Harvest House HQ in Harare and state funding from the Political Parties Finance Act after Khupe and then Douglas Mwonzora got the power to do so from allegedly Zanu PF captured courts.

A few weeks before the by-elections that she caused, Khupe made a major U-turn, deserting Mwonzora and then declaring her support for Chamisa.

Party supporters remain unconvinced and allege she is joining Chamisa’s CCC to cause more confusion ahead at the bidding of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi, currently in exile, praised Khupe for her decision.

“Political maturity at play here and the virtue of submitting to the authority of others. With this humility the people will exalt you where you belong, Bravo 👏,” he tweeted.

Political commentator Brighton Musonza disgreed tweeting;

“Naaaa! For me there is a whole load of lack of principle in Zimbabwean politics. People should be guided by shared ideological beliefs. And not hopping from party to the other just to be accepted. Dislodging Zanu PF is not an ideology.”