DELAYING LUNGU’S BURIAL IS UNFAIR TO HIS FAMILY AND FRIENDS ALICE MUSUKWA TELLS UPND GOVERNMENT





Zambian socialite and model Alice Musukwa has wondered how UPND government decided to delay the burial of former Republican President Edgar Lungu in South Africa.





“ You mean Edgar Lungu is still not yet buried this is bad I feel so bad for my father. How can you people be this cold and heartless sure?”





“I have a question

So His excellency ECL

has not been put to rest till now? Awe Bane this is being Cold and inconsiderate of His beloved ones. away from the Law and order this is just total heartless behavior to everyone involved and honestly this will take a huge play in during elections next year people will definitely use this in a positive or negative way Especially if The Judgement Favors the Family it will be a shit Show.”





“My heart goes out to him I feel bad Mwe I would love my Father to rest in peace This is not a political post unless ulichipuba to understand humanity is important mwe.”