DELIMITATION BILL 7 TO BOOST EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE DELIVERY-MAMBWE



Lusaka 15th December 2025



By Jack Makayi



The Ministry of Education has welcomed the passage of Bill 7, describing it as a critical governance reform that will significantly enhance education service delivery, particularly in rural and hard-to-reach areas.





Permanent Secretary for Educational Services, Dr. Kelvin Mambwe said the delimitation of overly large constituencies will allow for more equitable and effective utilisation of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), with direct benefits for education infrastructure development.





Dr. Mambwe explained that smaller and more manageable constituencies will be better positioned to prioritise critical education needs, including the construction of additional classrooms, rehabilitation of existing school facilities, and the provision of teacher housing to improve staff retention in underserved areas.





“Delimitation will improve planning, implementation, and monitoring of CDF-supported projects, ensuring timely completion and greater impact on education outcomes, ” he said.





He noted that education infrastructure remains a key determinant of access, quality, and equity in learning, particularly in rural communities where long distances and inadequate facilities continue to affect learner participation and performance.





Dr. Mambwe further stated that the reform is aligned with President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision of decentralised and people-centred service delivery, where decision-making and resource allocation are brought closer to communities.





According to the Permanent Secretary, the redistribution of constituency boundaries will enable public investments in education infrastructure to respond more effectively to local needs, supporting sustainable development in the education sector.





“Delimitation is a practical and equitable governance measure that supports sustainable education development and ensures no learners are left behind, “Dr Mambwe said.





The enactment of Bill 7 comes as Zambia continues to implement wide-ranging education reforms aimed at improving inclusivity, infrastructure, and learning outcomes nationwide.



CIC PRESS TEAM