Delimitation meeting halts for 20 min after Lusaka leaders differ over dividing district

A PUBLIC consultation on constituency delimitation has evolved into a shouting chaotic scene leading to microphones being switched off in order to calm the situation as political leaders clashed over how Lusaka should be divided.



The meeting, convened by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) at the Lusaka New Government Complex this morning, is meant to gather submissions on proposed new constituencies in the capital.

Instead, it exposed deep divisions among councillors and members of parliament over representation in a city of more than two million people.



Participants demanded clarity on the total number of new constituencies ECZ intends to create in Lusaka.

At the centre of the confrontation was Kanyama Constituency, home to 526,418 people, the largest population among the seven constituencies under review.



Garden Park Ward 10 councillor Gerald Samboko rose to reject the Commission’s proposal to split Kanyama into two.

“Kanyama alone carries almost half of Lusaka’s population. Dividing it into two will not change anything. We need three constituencies,” he said, drawing murmurs and scattered applause from sections of the hall.



Across the room, other leaders shook their heads. Some demanded to know how many constituencies ECZ ultimately intended to create in Lusaka, arguing that without a clear figure the exercise lacked transparency.



ECZ electoral logistics coordinator Kendrick Sintufya attempted to explain that the capital’s population size had informed a proposal to create three additional constituencies by splitting Kanyama, Mandevu and Lusaka Central into two each, with every constituency comprising at least four wards.



“Lusaka has about 2.2 million people. That is why we proposed splitting Kanyama, Mandevu and Lusaka Central into two constituencies each,” he said.

Sintufya was interrupted repeatedly.

Meanwhile, Chilenje Ward councillor Reuben Mwenya protested, refusing to surrender the microphone, accusing fellow leaders of hijacking the process for personal political gain.



“These submissions have become personal. People are no longer speaking for the people but for individual interests,” Mwenya said, moments before the microphone was switched off while he was still speaking.



Within minutes, officials from the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) called for a halt to the public consultation on constituency delimitation as councillors and Members of Parliament moved toward the front, some demanding the moderator’s removal.

By the time proceedings were halted, no consensus had been reached on how Lusaka should be divided but the meeting was resumed 20 minutes later.

By Haggai Hamunyemba

Kalemba February 23, 2026