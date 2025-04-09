DELIMITATION WILL BRING DEVELOPMENT CLOSER TO THE PEOPLE -MWALITETA



Delimitation of constituencies as espoused in the proposed constitutional amendments will bring services to closer to the people, UPND Lusaka Province chairperson, Obvious Mwaliteta has stated.





Mwaliteta says President Hakainde Hichilema, who he said was alive to the numerous challenges facing citizens as a result of the large sizes of a number of constituencies in the country.





“President Hakainde Hichilema is alive to the longer distances that children in far flung had to travel to access schools. He is also aware of the long distances that expectant mothers have to travel to access antenatal services. It is also public knowledge that DELIMITATION would also ensure the construction of more health facilities and schools and others that will in turn ensure services get closer to the people,” said Mwaliteta.





Speaking on Talk of the City on Lusaka Radio this morning, Mwaliteta buttressed the need for the proposed amendments which includes among others proportional representation to be expedited so as to allow the youth, women and persons with disabilities to participate in decision making of the country.



He said the good leadership skills and political will had enabled those who were doctored to view PRESIDENT HICHILEMA in a bad light to change their perspective and get to terms with the reality that President Hichilema was the best leader Zambia has ever had.





On a number of economic doldrums facing the people of Zambia, Mwaliteta said the UPND had assumed public office with the aim of fixing the problems that the previous regime created.



Asked on how the UPND was fairing in terms of mobilization of the party in the capital, Mwaliteta said the process was a continuous one that commenced immediately the party was voted into public office.





He said the empty coffers that the UPND inherited and the calamities such as the drought that ravaged the country in 2024 had derailed the New Dawn administration from hitting the projected 7 percent economic growth rate per annum.





Mwaliteta has since warned the opposition from engaging non-issue -based politics that are anchored on hatred, but instead cultivate a culture of playing politics that unites the country.



*UPND MEDIA TEAM*