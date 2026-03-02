DELIMITATION WILL NOT ALTER TRADITIONAL BOUNDARIES—GOVERNMENT



By Niza Vomo



Government has assured citizens that the ongoing constituency delimitation exercise across Zambia will not affect traditional boundaries.





Speaking during a meeting with headmen and community members in the Itumbi area of Chief Kaingu’s chiefdom in Itezhi-Tezhi, Southern Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa said the exercise will not interfere with traditional boundaries.





Nanjuwa said the process is aimed at promoting equitable distribution of resources and ensuring that development reaches every constituency in the country.





He explained that the provincial administration is organising meetings with council secretaries to strengthen their understanding of the objectives of the delimitation exercise and to help communities appreciate its purpose.





He added that the initiative also seeks to address concerns raised by traditional leaders whose chiefdoms may lie along the intersections of newly created constituency borders.



