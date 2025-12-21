Dem lawmaker joins call to impeach Pam Bondi over Epstein bungle

Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) joined his House colleague Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) Saturday in calling for the impeachment of Attorney General Pam Bondi over her agency’s failure to release all of its files on Jeffrey Epstein, which was mandated by law to be released in full on Friday.

Following the release of thousands of files related to Jeffrey Epstein on Friday, Khanna said he was drafting articles of impeachment against Bondi for her failure to adhere to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which required all of the Justice Department’s files on Epstein to be released Friday.

And on Saturday, Clyburn said he agreed with Khanna.

“I think Ro Khanna is on to something here, the only way I see us getting to this is to [do] the impeachment, that’s one thing the Supreme Court has got nothing to do with,” Clyburn said during an appearance Saturday on CNN.

Clyburn expressed concern that the Supreme Court would allow the Trump administration to continue to violate the Epstein Files Transparency Act by not releasing the entirety of the DOJ’s files on Epstein. Therefore, Clyburn argued, impeachment was the best course of action to force the Trump administration’s hand.

“I am absolutely not satisfied, and I agree with Ro Khanna, but I’m not surprised that we have all of this delay and officiation, this is what you get from this White House!” Clyburn said.

“I don’t expect them to ever release these documents because I don’t think the Supreme Court will ever make them do it, it’s pretty much determined that the president is above all else and all others, and therefore, I expect for them to ride this out, and I expect the Supreme Court to allow them to do it.”