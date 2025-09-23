Dembélé wins 2025 Ballon d’Or

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé has been crowned the winner of the 2025 Ballon d’Or, football’s most prestigious individual award, at a glittering ceremony in Paris on Monday night.

The French international capped off an extraordinary 2024/25 season with 35 goals and 16 assists in all competitions, playing a decisive role in PSG’s historic campaign. His brilliance helped the club achieve a long-awaited first UEFA Champions League triumph, while also securing the Ligue 1 title and the Coupe de France to complete a famous treble.

Dembélé’s win is especially remarkable given the adversity he faced earlier in his career, battling persistent injuries and inconsistency that once threatened his potential. At 28, he has now reached the pinnacle of world football, fulfilling the promise many saw in him as a teenager.

The PSG star finished ahead of Barcelona’s 17-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal and other elite nominees, cementing his place among the game’s greats. His triumph not only adds to his personal legacy but also reinforces PSG’s growing global dominance, with the French champions also recognized as the Best Team of the Year at the ceremony.