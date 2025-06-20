DEMOCRACY AT A CROSSROADS AS BRUTAL POWER TUSSLE ERUPTS OVER BILL NO. 7

A fierce and escalating war of words has gripped Zambia’s political and civic landscape as outrage grows over the looming presentation of Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7 of 2025. What was meant to be a democratic process of reform has turned into a battlefield of bitter mistrust, accusations of exclusion, and cries of betrayal.

Civil society watchdog SACCORD, in a scathing statement released yesterday, delivered a hammer blow to the Executive’s reform agenda, demanding the immediate deferment of the bill. Describing the process as “triggering a conflict of divergence of views,” SACCORD’s Executive Director Arthur Muyunda didn’t mince his words, warning that rushing the bill through Parliament without proper consultation was courting disaster.

“It is the responsibility of the Executive, not Parliament alone, to convene and lead this process by actively bringing key stakeholders to the table,” Muyunda charged, echoing sentiments of widespread discontent.

The bill, spearheaded by the Ministry of Justice under President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration, was introduced under the guise of strengthening the electoral system. But critics are now denouncing it as a veiled power grab that could inflame tensions and tear at the fabric of Zambia’s fragile democracy.

Inside sources allege that some provisions in the bill could “reconfigure the electoral playing field,” prompting speculation that the ruling party is positioning itself for a long-term political stranglehold.

“Certain provisions… may inadvertently lead to increased contestation and undermine the very objective of electoral justice,” SACCORD warned grimly.

The language from SACCORD is unusually direct, signaling an unprecedented fracture between the state and civic actors who once championed President Hichilema’s democratic promises.

Observers are now questioning whether the government has abandoned the principle of participatory governance. Calls for inclusive dialogue appear to have been drowned out by political expediency and a chilling silence from key figures within the Executive.

The Southern African Centre’s appeal was not merely a request it was a veiled indictment of the President’s leadership style.

“We appeal to President Hakainde Hichilema to be remembered as a leader who upheld the democratic principle… one who listened to diverse voices.”

In response, opposition leaders and some MPs have signaled intent to boycott the bill’s presentation unless an inclusive reconciliation process is activated immediately. On social media, the hashtag #StopBill7 is gaining traction as citizens vent their anger.

With Zambia’s democratic credibility hanging by a thread, and the specter of constitutional crisis looming, the question remains: Will the President heed the call for reason or bulldoze his way through history with a legacy stained by silence and exclusion?

As the nation waits, eyes are fixed on Parliament. A brutal confrontation is underway not with guns, but with words, laws, and the will of the people. And in this battle, the soul of Zambia’s democracy is the ultimate prize.

June 20, 2025.

©️ KUMWESU