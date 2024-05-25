DEMOCRACY SHOULD THRIVE – MPEZENI

… as Citizens First President Harry Kalaba hails Paramount Chief Mpezeni role in fostering unity in the country.

CHIPATA, SATURDAY, MAY, 25, 2024 [SMART EAGLES]

Paramount Chief Mpezeni has cautioned politicians against neglecting people when they are given instruments of power.

Speaking when Citizens First President Harry Kalaba paid a courtesy call on him at his palace, Paramount Chief Mpezeni said it is sad that politicians change when they are in the corridors of power.

And Paramount Chief Mpezeni says democracy must thrive in the country by allowing the flourishing of political parties.

He said whether from the ruling or opposition, people must be allowed to coexist and live in harmony.

“The problem is when leaders get power they forget about the people, you even start insulting us that after all, chiefs have only one vote. You neglect the people and even having access to State House becomes a challenge. I work with the Government of the day and when you form Government as Citizen First, I will also work with you, I have worked with Kaunda, Dr. Chiluba and all the other Republican Presidents, that’s why there is democracy,” Paramount Chief Mpezeni said.

“I do not segregate, everyone is my child, whether in opposition or ruling party, we are one people regardless of where you come from. At my palace all are welcome, anyone whether from UPND, PF or any other party, chiefs belong to everyone,” he said.

And Citizens First President Harry Kalaba hailed Paramount Chief Mpezeni continued roles in fostering peace and unity in the country by speaking on issues that affect the people.

” I love your leadership of bringing people together, your leadership doesn’t support injustice, you speak out when things are going wrong. You dont segregate whether it is opposition or from the ruling party, even when I am in opposition you welcome me. You have seen that we are all your children,” Mr. Kalaba said

” In other areas you can’t reach the palace when you are in opposition, but for you ,you don’t have that spirit. As you have seen your Royal Highness, the people here are struggling with farming inputs, you speak for the people and when you speak, people listen and you should continue with the same spirit,” Mr. Kalaba said.