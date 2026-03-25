BREAKING🔥: Democrat FLIPS Trump’s Mar-a-Lago District and New Data Points to GOP Trouble in Midterms

A major upset just hit one of the most symbolic Republican strongholds in the country, and it’s sending a clear warning sign for the GOP.

Democrat Emily Gregory has won a special election in a Florida state House district that includes Mar-a-Lago. This is the same district Donald Trump carried by 11 points in 2024. Gregory defeated Trump-endorsed Republican Jon Maples by a wide margin, even as nearly all votes were counted.

That alone is striking. But what comes next is even more important.

CNN data analyst Harry Enten says this result is part of a broader national trend. Across special elections since 2024, Democrats are outperforming expectations by about 12 points on average compared to the presidential baseline.

That kind of swing is not normal. And historically, it matters.

Enten pointed out that in every similar case going back to the mid-2000s, the party that overperformed in special elections went on to win the House in the next midterm. Every single time.

So what happened in Trump’s own backyard is not just local. It may be a preview.

If these trends continue, Republicans could be heading into a much more difficult midterm cycle than they expected, including in districts they assumed were safe.