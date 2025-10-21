Democrat influencer Harry Sisson went on TikTok and says Trump supporters are terrified of him: “They see the No Kings protest and they simply can’t handle it… I’m ready to beat them in the elections!”





“Folks, in the past week, Donald Trump has attacked me on social media, posting an AI video on Truth Social of him flying a jet, dropping feces on me specifically and millions of other Americans protesting.

JD Vance then got involved and joined with the president to attack me as well on social media. And earlier in the week, MAGA Republicans got Deport Harry SisIn trending on Twitter.

It was the number one thing on the platform with like 30 to 40,000 posts from different accounts. And so, They are terrified of us.



That’s the takeaway here. This is not just about me, this is about me, you, and everyone around you who is sticking up for democracy and pushing back on this administration. They are terrified of us. They see the no Kings protest. They see more and more Americans fed up with what Donald Trump is doing, and they simply can’t handle it.



They can’t reverse course or change policy to have their approval ratings go up. They have to go on the offense and attack us instead. And that’s a losing strategy.

And so I welcome the attacks from Donald Trump and JD Vance dance and MAGA wanting to deport me. It only empowers me.



It empowers people at home, and I’m ready to beat them in the elections in 2026 and 2028 and beyond. Love you all.”