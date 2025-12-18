Democratic Union Downplays UPND ‘Achievements’, Labels Recent Improvements as Cosmetic

DU Downplays UPND ‘Achievements’, Labels Recent Improvements as Cosmetic





DEMOCRATIC Union (DU) president Ackim Antony Njobvu has dismissed recent claims of improved service delivery under the UPND government, describing them as cosmetic changes meant to create a false sense of progress ahead of the 2026 general elections.





Njobvu said reports of reduced load shedding and improved water supply in some parts of Lusaka and other communities should not be celebrated as government achievements, arguing that they do not amount to permanent or structural solutions to the country’s long-standing challenges.





In recent days, residents in a few selected areas have reported having electricity for extended periods, with some expressing surprise on social media after enduring months of severe power rationing. Water supply has also shown signs of improvement in parts of the capital. However, the DU leader warned that these developments are superficial and selectively implemented.





He argued that after four years in office, the UPND cannot credibly present short-term stabilisation as success, especially when the country recently went through what he described as one of the worst energy crises in its history, leaving households and businesses crippled.





Njobvu accused the government of manipulating service delivery timelines to suit electoral interests, stating that the sudden improvements are politically motivated rather than a result of sound planning or effective leadership.





He further downplayed suggestions that the UPND has turned the corner on economic hardships, saying any anticipated reductions in prices of essentials such as mealie meal and fuel, if they occur, should be viewed with suspicion as election-season tactics rather than genuine economic recovery.





The opposition leader challenged the government to explain why these so-called improvements are only emerging now, after years of unmet promises and mounting pressure from citizens.





According to Njobvu, without clear policy shifts and long-term investments, the current changes will be short-lived and may quickly reverse after the elections, plunging citizens back into deeper hardship.





He maintained that the UPND has failed to deliver meaningful, lasting achievements and warned Zambians against being deceived by what he termed “well-timed optics.”





Njobvu said Zambians deserve sustainable solutions, not temporary relief packaged as progress, and expressed confidence that voters will reject the UPND in 2026 in favour of what he described as a more credible alternative under the Democratic Union.



December 17, 2025