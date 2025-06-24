Democrats call for the impeachment of President Trump after the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites

Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has demanded the impeachment of President Donald Trump following the U.S. bombing of three Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22, escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Ocasio-Cortez called the strikes a “grave violation of the Constitution,” and condemned the operation as impulsive. She also warned it risks entangling the U.S. in a prolonged conflict.

She wrote that the attack provides grounds for Trump to be impeached since his actions could launch a war.

The U.S. operation, named “Midnight Hammer,” targeted Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear facilities, with B-2 stealth bombers deploying “bunker-buster” bombs.

Trump hailed the strikes as a “spectacular military success” that crippled Iran’s nuclear program, but Iranian officials downplayed the damage, insisting their nuclear activities remain peaceful.

The attack marks a sharp escalation in U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict, fueling fears of a broader regional war.