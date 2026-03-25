BREAKING: Democrats just flipped a Florida state House seat inside Trump’s own Mar-a-Lago district





Democrats scored a significant victory in Florida on Tuesday, flipping a state House seat in Palm Beach County that covers the same territory as President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Emily Gregory, a health and fitness small business owner, defeated Trump-backed Republican Jon Maples in the race for Florida’s District 87, capturing just over 51 percent of the vote with more than 95 percent of ballots counted.





The seat had been vacated after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed incumbent Republican Mike Caruso as county clerk and comptroller. Caruso had last won the district by double digits, and Trump himself carried it by roughly 9 points in 2024, making Gregory’s win all the more striking.





Trump voted by mail in the contest, and a string of prominent Republicans had rallied behind Maples, including congressional candidate Byron Donalds and Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier. Democrats countered with support from the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, retired Lt. Col. Alex Vindman, and Rep. Lois Frankel.





DLCC Chair Heather Williams did not hold back in her reaction. “Mar-a-Lago’s state House district just flipped from red to blue, which should have Republicans worried about their chances this November,” she said. “A Trump +11 district in his own backyard shouldn’t be in play for Democrats, but tonight proves Republicans are vulnerable everywhere.”





The victory builds on growing Democratic momentum in Florida. In December, Democrat Eileen Higgins became the first Democratic mayor of Miami in decades after defeating Republican Emilio Gonzalez.