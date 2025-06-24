Democrats respond to Trump’s ceasefire announcement

Some US Democrats have been reacting to Trump’s claim of a ceasefire with mild praise.





“I give extremely high marks to this national security team and President Trump for managing this crisis,” Brett McGurk, former President Joe Biden’s Middle East coordinator, shared in an interview with CNN.





“But now let’s follow through. There’s a chance for diplomacy here,” he added.



“I’m glad that President Trump isn’t escalating further” Congresswoman Sara Jacobs wrote on X.





“But that doesn’t change the fact that bombing Iran was reckless, unconstitutional, and hurts US credibility to negotiate a permanent, verifiable deal.”