DEMOLITION OF KALUNGA MARKET IS EXTREME CRUETY – Fred M’membe





DEMOLITION OF KALUNGA MARKET IS EXTREME CRUETY



Our hearts go out to the traders of Kalunga market, who woke up this morning, to a gloomy, and sad reality that their only source of survival – stores – had been destroyed, mercilessly demolished.





We have said it before that it is difficult to comprehend how Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his government expect our people to survive amidst austerity. How do they expect our people to cope with their bad policies that have thrown millions of lives into poverty, misery and squalor? How can they deny several families a livelihood overnight? The demolishing of Kalunga market is cruelty at its best.





How can a responsible and rational government demolish peoples’ stores in the middle of the night, and at a time when the cost of living has skyrocketed to unimaginable heights, with many struggling to make ends meet? Why is Mr Hichilema and his league so insensitive to the plight of our people? Why do they always want to view the poor majority of our population as nothing but a bother to them? When will this government ever side with the poor people of this country who put them in office?





Surely, how can these people be so cruel to the extent of even demolishing goods worth millions, and leave the people helplessly and hopeless, with nothing but more poverty and squalor? So then, how do they expect these people to fend for themselves, and their families in these difficult times? How heartless and selfish can they be?





Ba Zambia, these are not leaders. We genuinely need a government of the people, for the people, and by the people. A government with true love, care and compassion for the poor majority of this country. A government that respects, protects and values people.





The pain, misery and tears of the Kalunga traders and many others who are in this situation elsewhere will forever haunt Mr Hichilema.



God help Zambia!



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party