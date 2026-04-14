Democrat Hypocrisy Exposed: Dems and Media Covered for Eric Swalwell’s Sick Pattern of Sexual Misconduct Until He Was No Longer Useful



Rep. Anna Paulina Luna dropped a bombshell on Fox News, ripping the lid off how Democrats and their lapdog media knew all along about Eric Swalwell’s alleged sexual predation on staffers and young women but stayed silent to protect one of their own.





“They KNEW about it. They did NOT report on it,” Luna declared. “I don’t know about you, Jesse, but I don’t have 50 staffers, let alone 50 staffers, that would come out and say that this is wrong and that you need to resign from office, right?!”





She hammered the obvious: “So it was clearly a pattern. And as you’re seeing with some of the text messages coming out, and I think, again, with this criminal investigation, there’s a lot there with him.”





Swalwell initially tried to slink away claiming it was just one “inappropriate relationship with a staffer.” But the truth is far uglier. Multiple women, including a former staffer, accuse the California Democrat of sexual assault while they were intoxicated—leaving one bruised and bleeding after she blacked out and begged him to stop. Others report unsolicited explicit messages and nude photos from the married congressman.





Luna didn’t hold back on the criminal side either: “But now we’re looking at the criminal activity. And I stand by what I said, because I saw, again, the forensics report of that video. And if that is true, I would suggest that the Manhattan D.A. look into that.”





Reports indicate the video in question involves Swalwell with a sex worker, allegedly filmed by an underage girl—raising serious questions about exploitation and potential crimes that demand real investigation, not the usual DC cover-up.





This is the same party that lectures America about “protecting women” while shielding their predators. Swalwell resigned from Congress amid bipartisan pressure and a House Ethics probe, and he ditched his California governor bid faster than you can say “Fang Fang.” But the real scandal is how long the Democrats and media buried it to keep their power intact.



Enough. Time for accountability—not selective outrage when it suits the narrative.