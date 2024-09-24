DENIAL IS PAINFUL BUT NOT BEING REFUNDED BY CORRUPT JUDGES AFTER BA KUPWAKULA IS MORE PAINFUL: HOLDING OFFICE TWICE IS HOLDING OFFICE TWICE, RESPECT YOUR CONSTITUTION



Editorial



The Former Chawama member of parliament and former PF leader Edgar Lungu has been struggling to accept that he is no longer president of Zambia.



Additionally, Lungu has failed to accept and move on and open a new chapter in his life especially that Hakainde Hichilema who he despised and cursed privately and publicly is now President of this country.



And to those wondering why Edgar Lungu today addressed himself while being surrounded by the thugs, the answer is here.





When his case of 2026 eligibility was taken to court, knowing that he does not qualify, Lungu summoned the three criminal and corrupt constitutional court judges namely Anne Mwewa Sitali, Mulenga Mungeni and Palani Mulonda to his house.



Just like he did when grabbing PF from Miles KONYAGI Sampa and he did to the 2016 Presidential election petition, Lungu gave each of these three corrupt criminals 1 million dollar each and promised them they should continue adjourning his eligibility case until 2026 and then quickly declare him eligible.



Another 1 million dollars for each of the corrupt judges was to be paid once they deliver judgement in his favour.



However, the UKWA group happenings made Lungu’s plan B destroyed and he called the judges to his house and told them that since his eligibility judgement was coming on the 26th of September, 2026, Lungu told the three judges that they should make sure that he is declared eligible and that a million dollar for each was on the table.



Now, imagine living in denial and spending all these monies and before you realise it, bakupwakula futi!. This is why Edgar is now calling for violence because he knows that his days of illegalities are drawing night .



Lungu wants some Zambians to fight for him while lying between his incisors that he is not free and yet he can alter his mouth in whatever shapes he wants and he has been doing so and unfortunately a handful of his thugs cannot see that they are being used.



All in all, Lungu has continued living in denial. He must talk to people that have lost elections or even lovers who had been dumped unexpectedly and they will tell him how to deal with an election loss or relationship or marriage loss.



In 2015, Lungu was President of Zambia and in 2016, he was President of Zambia and it doesn’t matter if he was President twice fraudulently but the fact is that according to the Zambian constitution he held office twice and he was sworn in twice.



By the way, one of the swearing in ceremonies, Lungu was not sworn by the Chief Justice as per the Zambian constitution but by a mere corrupt court registrar and we hope that, that registrar can be found and asked which laws he used to swear him in.



By the way, Lungu did not handover power to the speaker of the National Assembly when elections were called and during the transition period in 2016 and again the Zambian constitution is clear that such a time, he must handover power to the speaker as he remains an interested party unless he overnighter changed the laws.



Whatever the case, Lungu has smelled the coffee and knows that the removal of those three corrupt criminals disguised as constitutional court judges, leaves him more naked than he thought because only the three were going to be entertaining his illegal patterns.



So, it is not an issue of Harry Kalaba, Saboi Imboela, Sean Tembo, Jackson Silavwe or indeed Hakainde Hichilema being scared of someone who lost by 1 million votes but simply ensuring that laws of this country which by the way, Edgar Lungu himself amended in 2016 are followed to the end.



Hold office twice, is holding office twice. There is no two way about it. But don’t compare Edgar Lungu to Koswe. Koswe was there when Edgar was President and saw him leave office and off course he recently confessed that we were and continue to be in his bedroom.



So, Lungu can cry all he wants on behalf of his corrupt judges but the law must be respected. You can’t turn Zambia into your own hole. No bwana Lungu. Have some manners and grow up sir. Respect the law. Calling on LAZ, the church, and calling for war is another illegality.



In fact, Mr Lungu is lucky that Hichilema is President but perhaps he takes his (Hichilema’s) kindness for granted hence all these threats. Lungu is opposition leader of unknown political party and when he was leader of this country he really tortured citizens while Hichilema has been so tolerant to Lungu and the losing PF.