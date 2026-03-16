Denmark Steps Up: First NATO Ally Answers Trump’s Call on Hormuz



Denmark appears poised to become the first European nation to deploy naval forces to the Strait of Hormuz, responding to President Trump’s push for allied warships to keep the vital oil chokepoint open amid Iran’s blockade threats.





Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen stated Denmark must keep an open mind on contributing to secure free navigation, noting the country’s status as a major seafaring nation with a direct stake in global trade flows.

While no final decision has been confirmed on warships or expanding the EU’s Aspides mission, Copenhagen is actively weighing options and engaging EU partners.





The move comes against the backdrop of recent U.S.-Denmark tensions over Greenland, where Trump pressed for greater American access and control citing Arctic security needs. After earlier threats of tariffs and forceful measures eased into negotiated NATO arrangements granting U.S. operational reach, Denmark’s willingness to support the Hormuz effort signals pragmatic alliance burden-sharing.





With roughly 20 percent of world oil transiting the strait now at risk, strong U.S. leadership has prompted real action from allies. Denmark’s early compliance underscores that NATO partners recognize shared threats and the cost of inaction in critical sea lanes.

Other nations remain cautious or declined, but Copenhagen’s stance sets an example of resolve when American interests—and global energy security—are on the line.