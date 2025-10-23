Department of immigration confirm the arrest of Chishimba Kambwili



IMMIGRATION ARRESTS CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI





The Department of Immigration wishes to confirm the arrest of Mr. Chishimba Kambwili for contravening Section 16(1) of the Immigration and Deportation Act No. 18 of 2010, which requires any person departing from Zambia to appear before an Immigration Officer for clearance formalities.





Mr. Kambwili unlawfully crossed into Zimbabwe in January 2024 without completing exit procedures at the Chirundu Border Control.

He was subsequently deported from Zimbabwe to Zambia on 8th February 2024. He has since been formally arrested and charged for the said offence.



Namati H. Nshinka (Mr)

CHIEF PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER