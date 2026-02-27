Depicting a sitting Head of State in a coffin goes beyond political criticism as it crosses into dangerous and disrespectful territory.





Whether one supports or opposes President Hakainde Hichilema, our politics should never normalize images that symbolize death or harm. Democracy thrives on debate, accountability, and strong disagreement not dehumanization.





We can challenge policies. We can question leadership. But we must reject expressions that promote hostility or undermine the dignity of our national values.





Zambia deserves better. Firm debate, yes, but rooted in respect and responsibility.



We all must condemn this act at all costs.



By Chilufya Kasonde



Ilelanga News. February 27, 2026.