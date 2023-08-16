DEPUTY ARMY COMMANDER INTERACTS WITH VLOGGER, MR SIMON MWEWA LANE

DEPUTY ARMY COMMANDER INTERACTS WITH VLOGGER, MR SIMON MWEWA



By Buffalo Reporter ( Zambia Army)

The Deputy Army Commander and Chief of Staff, Major General Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele today interacted with Zambian Vlogger, Mr Simon Chitambala Mwewa.



Through its media campaign dubbed “Know Your Army”, Mr Mwewa was given an opportunity to interact with the Deputy Army Commander before being taken on a tour of Army headquarters by Director General Civil Military Affairs Branch, Colonel Luswepo Sinyinza.



The Zambia Army remains open and committed to informing and educating the general public about its activities.