Deputy Speaker Moyo Undermining Democracy, Says AIPAC



The Acton Institute for Policy Analysis Centre (AIPAC) has strongly condemned Zambia’s National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Mr. Moyo, for what it describes as an abuse of authority, warning that his actions are eroding the very foundation of the country’s democracy.





AIPAC Executive Director Solomon Ngoma has accused Moyo of using his position to suppress debate by arbitrarily ejecting Members of Parliament who challenge the government on critical national matters. Ngoma described the Deputy Speaker’s conduct as “an outright assault on parliamentary independence” and warned that it sets a dangerous precedent.





“The National Assembly is not a playground for personal vendettas. It is a pillar of democracy, meant to ensure the Executive is held accountable. Moyo’s actions are nothing short of an attempt to silence the people’s representatives,” Ngoma said in a blistering statement.





He further stressed that expelling MPs without just cause not only undermines democratic principles but also strips Zambians of their constitutional right to have their voices heard through elected representatives. “When MPs are silenced, the people they represent are silenced. This is dictatorship disguised as parliamentary order,” Ngoma declared.





AIPAC has urged Speaker Nelly Mutti to step in and restore credibility to the legislature, warning that failure to act would amount to endorsing tyranny within Parliament. “The Speaker must not sit idly by while parliamentary integrity is shredded. Madam Mutti must assert leadership before Parliament turns into a puppet show,” Ngoma insisted.





The organization has vowed to closely monitor the Presidential Speech Debate and broader parliamentary proceedings, hinting at the possibility of mobilizing civil society action if the suppression of dissent continues. “If this trend persists, Zambians must resist attempts to turn Parliament into a rubber stamp for the Executive,” Ngoma warned.



With public trust in governance already fragile, AIPAC has called for immediate reforms to protect legislative independence and ensure that no single individual, including the Deputy Speaker, wields unchecked power over the people’s representatives.



March 20, 2025

©️ KUMWESU