Details about the rescue op for the U.S. Weapon Systems Officer, via a U.S. military official:





“The mountain top area on the left is where the WSO was hiding (he ejected 5ish miles northwest of there). The right area is the makeshift landing strip where they landed 2 C-130s and had 4 MH-6 Little Birds.





“One Little Bird flew to that mountain top area and rescued the WSO and brought him back to the landing strip. And of course the two C-130s’ nose gears got stuck in the dirt. So after a few hours they had to bring in three AFSOC Dash-8s to fly out the rescued WSO and the 100 or so personnel involved in the op.”





“The op basically cost $300 million because they had to abandon the two AFSOC C-130s and the four MH-6 Little Birds. Then the U.S. Air Force had to use multiple bombs to blow up all the aircraft they abandoned at that airstrip. And the Iranians shot down 2 MQ-9s Reaper drones.





“Luckily the U.S. suffered no casualties and we had to use multiple bombs and missiles to blow up IRGC vehicles that tried to drive up the mountain and also those that tried to drive to the airstrip.”



HT MICHAEL WEISS Via X



WORTH EVERY PENNY!