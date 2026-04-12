Details emerge regarding failed talks between the US and Iran as negotiations end with no deal.

Iran Slams Door on US Talks: Regime Rejects American Demands, Ceasefire Teeters





Iranian state media just delivered the bad news: Tehran has zero plans for another round of negotiations with the United States





After 21 grueling hours of talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, led by Vice President JD Vance, the mullahs walked away empty-handed. They flatly rejected Washington’s core demand to scrap their nuclear weapons program once and for all





No deal on the table. No sanctions relief. No more pretending at diplomacy.



The fragile two-week ceasefire now hangs by a thread, with fresh risks flaring over the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s terror proxies, and the regime’s endless defiance.



Details include:



1. Talks ended because Iran refused to offer a commitment not to develop a nuclear weapon





2. JD Vance says Iran has “chosen to not accept the US’ terms”



3. Iran currently has “no plans” for additional talks with the US, per Iran’s Fars News





4. Negotiations lasted for 21 hours and marked the first direct talks between the US and Iran since 1979



It appears the highly anticipated US-Iran talks have collapsed.



HT TKL