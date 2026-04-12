Details emerge regarding failed talks between the US and Iran as negotiations end with no deal.

Iran Slams Door on US Talks: Regime Rejects American Demands, Ceasefire Teeters
Iranian state media just delivered the bad news: Tehran has zero plans for another round of negotiations with the United States
After 21 grueling hours of talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, led by Vice President JD Vance, the mullahs walked away empty-handed. They flatly rejected Washington’s core demand to scrap their nuclear weapons program once and for all
No deal on the table. No sanctions relief. No more pretending at diplomacy.
The fragile two-week ceasefire now hangs by a thread, with fresh risks flaring over the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s terror proxies, and the regime’s endless defiance.
Details include:
1. Talks ended because Iran refused to offer a commitment not to develop a nuclear weapon
2. JD Vance says Iran has “chosen to not accept the US’ terms”
3. Iran currently has “no plans” for additional talks with the US, per Iran’s Fars News
4. Negotiations lasted for 21 hours and marked the first direct talks between the US and Iran since 1979
It appears the highly anticipated US-Iran talks have collapsed.
HT TKL
The soft underbelly in the US – Iran talks is Europe.
Just as it has been an obstacle in the Russia – Ukraine Peace, it is also doing the same in a Peace Agreement between USA and Iran.
Iran knows Europe does not want the USA President Donald Trump to be rewarded with anything over Iran or Russia – Ukraine.
It’s all very clear.
Europe is very happy that the talks between USA and Iran have collapsed.
They will be very slow in commenting, and when they eventually do , they will come up with their own initiatives, subtly pampering Iran by playing some blah blah blah noise on the Strait of Hormuz …but ofcourse Iran will continue dragging it’s feet.
The real unity against Iran will only come once the economic pain caused by the strait of Hormuz closure starts to bite globally.. that’s when we will see an Isolated Iran, and a united Front against this rogue nation.
As for now Iran can think it has leverage over the USA but it’s very temporal…and soon the cards it thinks it holds will collapse.