On August 5, 2025, former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, aged 32, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London to face charges of five counts of rape and one count of s£xual assault, involving three women with alleged incidents occurring between April 2021 and June 2022.

The Ghanaian international, who denies all charges, was granted bail with his next court appearance scheduled for September 2, 2025, at the Old Bailey, where a full trial is likely to be set for 2026.

According to his bail conditions, the player is allowed to contact any of the women involved in the case, he notify police of any address changes, and also notify police of International traveling

The Metropolitan Police announced Partey’s charges on July 4, 2025 after a three-year investigation that began in February 2022 when the initial rape report was made. Partey was first arrested in July 2022.

The charges include two counts of rape against one woman, three counts against a second, and one count of sexual assault against a third. His lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire of Hickman and Rose, stated that Partey “denies all the charges against him” and has “fully cooperated with the police and CPS.”

Partey and his legal team have avoided further comments as the case is still proceeding. According to Chief Crown Prosecutor Jaswant Narwal, this is to avoid prejudicing themselves. He urged responsible reporting to ensure a fair trial.

Partey’s contract with Arsenal expired on June 30, 2025, four days before the charges were announced, making him a free agent after 167 appearances and nine goals for the club since joining from Atlético Madrid in October 2020 for £45.3 million.

Recent reports suggest he is close to signing with Spanish club Villarreal, with a medical reportedly completed, though Judge Paul Goldspring noted during the hearing that Partey may soon move to Spain, pending confirmation.

Social media posts on X reflect divided opinions, with some defending Partey’s right to due process and others condemning Arsenal’s inaction, though these posts are inconclusive due to UK laws restricting case commentary.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, leading the investigation, emphasized support for the complainants, urging anyone with information to contact CIT@met.police.uk. Under UK law, the alleged victims have lifelong anonymity, while Partey’s identity was protected until charges were filed due to a 2022 Supreme Court ruling on pre-charge privacy.

The case, now moving to the Crown Court, raises broader questions about accountability in football, with Partey’s future in the sport and his potential move to Villarreal hanging in the balance as the legal process unfolds.