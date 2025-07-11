Details of Mohammed Kudus Transfer to Tottenham that made him most espensive Ghanaian player

English premier League giants, Tottenham Hotspur have finalized a deal to sign Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United.

The transfer according to reliable sports journalist, Fabrizio is going to involve a transfer fee of approximately £55 million (€64 million).

The 24-year-old Ghanaian international is set to undergo a medical later today ahead of a move.

The source indicated that Mohammed kudus will be signing a six-year contract with the club.

This move marks the first direct transfer between the two London rivals since Scott Parker in 2011, ending a 14-year unofficial transfer embargo between the clubs.

The transfer fee of 55 million ($74.7 million), significantly below Kudus’ £85 million release clause for Premier League clubs, which was active for the first 10 days of July.

The figure however means Kudus will now overtake Thomas Partey as the most expensive Ghanaian footballer.

The record was previously held by Thomas Partey, who moved from Atlético Madrid to Arsenal in October 2020 for £45 million (€50 million).