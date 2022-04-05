Detention of Chilufya Tayali without a charge is intimidation of political opponents, says Silavwe Jackson, President- Golden Party of Zambia (GPZ).

The detention of Mr Chilufya Tayali , President of EEP without a charge in a Government that professes to be tolerant and one based on laws is unacceptable and disappointing.

President Hakainde Hichilema has made various pronouncements on the need for thorough investigations before an arrest is effected. If Mr. Tayali has offended the law, he should have his day in court or be released immediately.

Otherwise this will be deemed as intimidation of political opponents by President Hakainde using the state machinery. No matter the political perspectives, Mr. Tayali does not deserve to be detained without a charge.

Silavwe Jackson, President- Golden Party of Zambia (GPZ).