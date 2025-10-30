Detroit Police Officer Appears Pantless During Court Hearing, Leaving Judge Stunned

Matthew Jackson, a police officer from Detroit, Michigan, left a judge speechless after appearing in a virtual court hearing wearing his uniform shirt and badge — but without any pants. The strange moment quickly drew attention online and led to an apology from the Detroit Police Department.

Jackson attended a Zoom hearing at Detroit’s 36th District Court on Monday for a reckless driving and public intoxication case. In a video posted on YouTube, he can be seen wearing his official police uniform from the waist up while sitting in boxers.

Judge Sean Perkins immediately noticed the unusual attire and hesitated before asking, “You got some pants on, officer?” Jackson admitted, “No, sir,” and shifted his camera to show only his upper body, according to The Independent.

The moment caused confusion among other participants, but the judge decided to continue the hearing without further comment. Jackson did not reappear on camera afterward, and no explanation was given for his lack of pants.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison later apologized, saying officers are expected to present themselves “in a dignified and professional manner while attending court proceedings.” He added that Jackson’s behavior “not representative of the professionalism of this department” and confirmed the matter would be handled internally.

According to the court’s website, participants are required to follow a casual business dress code, which prohibits shorts and other inappropriate attire during hearings.