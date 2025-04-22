DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS KICKS OFF IN IMATANDA WARD: HEALTH POST AND CLASSROOM BLOCK CONSTRUCTION UNDERWAY



Imatanda, Zambia – April 21, 2025



Two major infrastructure development projects have commenced in Imatanda Ward under the 2024 Constituency Development Fund (CDF), bringing renewed hope for improved healthcare and education services in the area.



A health post is being constructed at the Zambia Army grounds at a cost of K558,000.00 (Five Hundred Fifty-Eight Thousand Kwacha), aimed at increasing access to medical services for both military personnel and the surrounding community.



Simultaneously, construction of a 1×3 Classroom Block (CRB) at Silumesi Primary School is underway, with a total budget of K800,000.00 (Eight Hundred Thousand Kwacha). The new classroom block is expected to ease congestion and enhance the learning environment for pupils.



The Imatanda Ward Councillor, Mr. Situmbeko Mubita, revealed the progress during a site visit over the weekend. He was speaking to Wagon Media and local news outlet Aibuh News Connect. According to Mr. Mubita, contractors for both projects are already on-site and work is progressing steadily.



“These projects are a major step forward for the people of Imatanda,” said Mr. Mubita. “We are committed to ensuring that development reaches every corner of our ward, and we are happy that these initiatives are now taking shape.”



The councillor also called on the community to support and safeguard the ongoing works to ensure timely completion and sustainability of the facilities.



Both projects are seen as critical to improving the standard of living in the ward, with residents welcoming the move as a sign of responsive governance and proper use of public funds.



