DIAMOND DAZZLER! BOTSWANA STRIKES BIG WITH WORLD’S SECOND-LARGEST GEM





Botswana is sitting on a sparkling treasure after uncovering the second-largest diamond ever found in the world, a jaw-dropping gemstone valued at around US$200 million.





The colossal stone, unearthed in the diamond-rich heart of the country, has instantly vaulted Botswana back into the global spotlight as a heavyweight in the luxury minerals trade. Experts say the massive gem is not only a geological marvel but also a powerful symbol of Botswana’s long-standing reputation for turning diamond wealth into national development.





With collectors, jewellers and investors already buzzing, the record-breaking find is expected to fetch a staggering price on the international market.





From the Kalahari to the world stage, Botswana’s latest discovery proves once again that its diamonds don’t just shine — they dominate 💎