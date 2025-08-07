VIDEO: Diamond Platnumz says that he is aware that not all his children are biologically his but he chooses not to argue with the mothers and take care of all

Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz says that he is aware that not all his children are biologically his, but he chooses not to argue with the mothers and take care of all.

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has claimed that DNA tests revealed some of the children he has been raising are not biologically his.

Speaking on a podcast interview on Tuesday, August 6 2025, the celebrated artiste opened up about the emotional complexity surrounding his fatherhood journey. He admitted that although he has between four to six children, not all of them are his by blood.

Diamond explained that he chose to undergo DNA testing, which brought to light some unexpected truths. However, the Katam hitmaker said rather than reacting with anger or disowning the children, he decided to continue supporting and caring for them.

According to him, his decision was driven by a desire to avoid unnecessary conflict with the children’s mothers and to maintain peace in their lives. He described the situation as complicated but insisted that his priority remains the well-being of the children, regardless of the DNA results.

“It’s complicated. I have four to six kids, but I know some are not mine. I still take care of them because I don’t want to argue with their mothers. I did DNA,” he said.

He went on to explain why he believes children are often better off with their mothers. According to him, women tend to understand and care for children more intuitively.

“Sometimes it is good to let mothers care for the kids because they understand children better, so letting them stay with the mother is the perfect choice in this case,” he said.

Adding;

“But some women will use this as a weapon. You need to know how to control that. If you don’t understand them, you might end up fighting them. So we need to understand women. It needs a wise man to understand women. Sometimes they need you, they miss you, so when they throw tantrums, it’s because they want you. They love you way too much.”

He also claimed that his relationship with his baby mamas is drama-free because he respects their lives and has accepted that they can move on.

“The mother of your kids moving on is good. Now you can be friends, and there will be less drama. Zari is the mother of my kids. Like her, she is married, we are so cool, we are friends. We need to understand that the mother of our kids can move on, too. Me, I’m cool with all my baby mamas,” he said.

Diamond’s kids

Diamond is known to have six children, although he has occasionally suggested the number could be higher. His publicly known children include Prince Nilan and Latifah Dangote with Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan, Dylan Abdul Naseeb with Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto, and Naseeb Junior with Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna.

During an episode of the Netflix reality series Young Famous & African, he claimed, “I have four kids. Maybe five or maybe six.”

He also shared an incident where a woman told his mother that she had his child, but kept it a secret because she was married and her husband believed the child was his.

“A couple of months back, my mum told me she met this lady. I know this lady, and she said she has my kid, but then, she doesn’t want to tell me because she is married, and her husband thinks the kid is his. My child is 10 years old,” he said.

In a 2022 interview with Wasafi FM, Diamond claimed he had been kept away from two of his daughters because of strained relationships with their mothers.

“I have a daughter whom I just started seeing the other day. It’s been approximately four years since I last saw her. The first one is in Mwanza, but her mother hid her from me. As for the second, her mother is in a serious relationship, and we’re trying to find the perfect time for me to meet her,” the singer said.

Adding;

“My mother has seen them and said they are mine. My mother does not lie.”

Diamond also admitted that he struggles with being alone and sometimes ends up in relationships or one-night stands that result in complications.

“Sometimes I can have one-night stands that complicate everything.”