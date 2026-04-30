DICKSON JERE DITCHES PF, EYES LUSAKA CENTRAL SEAT ON UPND TICKET

JERE DITCHES PF, EYES LUSAKA CENTRAL SEAT ON UPND TICKET

Renowned scribe and lawyer Dickson Jere has set his sights on the Lusaka Central Constituency, declaring his intention to contest the seat under United Party for National Development (UPND) ticket.



Jere, who was previously linked to the Patriotic Front (PF), has abandoned both the party and earlier considerations of running in Matero, opting instead for a fresh political path in Lusaka Central.



The prominent legal mind and commentator has already initiated his bid, signalling a shift in allegiance as the race for the constituency begins to intensify ahead of the 2026 general elections.



His move is expected to shake up the Lusaka Central contest, adding to an already competitive field as more aspirants position themselves under the ruling party banner.