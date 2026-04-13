DICKSON JERE IS BEST LUSAKA CENTRAL CANDIDATE – CLERGYMAN



Lawyer Dickson Jere has pedigree for Lusaka Central and should be candidate of choice, says Rev Peter Chileshe.





Rev Chileshe said having looked at the names that have popped up for Lusaka Central ahead of the polls, Jere is formidable in all respects.





“He seems to fit the Bill of Lusaka Central nicely,” Rev Chileshe of Revival Gospel Church said.



He said his Church situated in State Lodge area will rally behind Jere should he throw his hat in the ring.





“Lusaka Central is the heart of the country. This is where State House, the Army, ZAF, ZNS, Police and even intelligence headquarters are based. You need a seasoned technocrat like Jere,” he said.





He said he has been impressed with how Jere has conducted his public discourse on national issues in recent years.





“Lusaka Central is not only for donations and football tournaments. We want a voice in Parliament. Jere’s voice is known for many years,” he said.





Many Zambians have called on Jere to stand as MP for Lusaka Central. He once served as State House spokesman during the reign of President Rupiah Banda.