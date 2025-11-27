Did You Know that there are at least 60 Countries around the World that You Can Travel to with a Zambian Passport without needing a Pre-arranged VISA?
VISA Free Countries for Zambian Passport Holders
AFRICA
Angola (30 days)
Benin (90 days)
Botswana (90 days)
Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) (30 days)
Gambia (90 days)
Kenya (90 days)
Lesotho (90 days)
Malawi (90 days)
Mauritius (90 days)
Mozambique
Namibia (90 days)
Rwanda (30 days)
South Africa (90 days)
Tanzania (90 days)
Uganda (90 days)
Zimbabwe (90 days)
ASIA
Bangladesh (90 days)
Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region, China) (90 days)
Malaysia (30 days)
Philippines (30 days)
Singapore (30 days)
NORTH AMERICA / Caribbean & Central America
Antigua and Barbuda (up to 180 days)
Bahamas (90 days)
Barbados (180 days)
Belize
Dominica (180 days)
Grenada (90 days)
Haiti (90 days)
Jamaica
Saint Lucia (42 days)
Saint Vincent & the Grenadines (90 days)
Trinidad & Tobago
OCEANIA
Fiji (120 days)
Kiribati (90 days)
Micronesia (Federated States of) (30 days)
Vanuatu (120 days)
SOUTH AMERICA
Ecuador (90 days)
VISA ON ENTRY (Obtain Visa as you enter the country)
.
Burundi (VOA)
Comoros (VOA)
Djibouti (VOA / eVisa)
Ethiopia (VOA / eVisa)
Ghana (VOA)
Guinea-Bissau (VOA)
Madagascar (VOA / eVisa)
Senegal (VOA)
Sierra Leone (VOA / eVisa)
Cambodia (VOA / eVisa)
Macau (SAR, China) (VOA)
Maldives (VOA)
Nepal (VOA / eVisa)
Sri Lanka (VOA / eVisa)
Nicaragua (VOA)
Palau (VOA)
Samoa (VOA)
Timor-Leste (VOA)
Tuvalu (VOA)
Additionally there are countries like Guyana, Suriname, Bolivia and Colombia which you just need to do an e-visa ans you are good to go.
Rejoice
You have numerous options for your holiday destinations instead of ukulalotafye pali America , UK na EUROPE .