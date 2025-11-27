Did You Know that there are at least 60 Countries around the World that You Can Travel to with a Zambian Passport without needing a Pre-arranged VISA?

VISA Free Countries for Zambian Passport Holders

AFRICA

Angola (30 days)

Benin (90 days)

Botswana (90 days)

Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) (30 days)

Gambia (90 days)

Kenya (90 days)

Lesotho (90 days)

Malawi (90 days)

Mauritius (90 days)

Mozambique

Namibia (90 days)

Rwanda (30 days)

South Africa (90 days)

Tanzania (90 days)

Uganda (90 days)

Zimbabwe (90 days)

ASIA

Bangladesh (90 days)

Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region, China) (90 days)

Malaysia (30 days)

Philippines (30 days)

Singapore (30 days)

NORTH AMERICA / Caribbean & Central America

Antigua and Barbuda (up to 180 days)

Bahamas (90 days)

Barbados (180 days)

Belize

Dominica (180 days)

Grenada (90 days)

Haiti (90 days)

Jamaica

Saint Lucia (42 days)

Saint Vincent & the Grenadines (90 days)

Trinidad & Tobago

OCEANIA

Fiji (120 days)

Kiribati (90 days)

Micronesia (Federated States of) (30 days)

Vanuatu (120 days)

SOUTH AMERICA

Ecuador (90 days)

VISA ON ENTRY (Obtain Visa as you enter the country)

Burundi (VOA)

Comoros (VOA)

Djibouti (VOA / eVisa)

Ethiopia (VOA / eVisa)

Ghana (VOA)

Guinea-Bissau (VOA)

Madagascar (VOA / eVisa)

Senegal (VOA)

Sierra Leone (VOA / eVisa)

Cambodia (VOA / eVisa)

Macau (SAR, China) (VOA)

Maldives (VOA)

Nepal (VOA / eVisa)

Sri Lanka (VOA / eVisa)

Nicaragua (VOA)

Palau (VOA)

Samoa (VOA)

Timor-Leste (VOA)

Tuvalu (VOA)

Additionally there are countries like Guyana, Suriname, Bolivia and Colombia which you just need to do an e-visa ans you are good to go.

Rejoice

You have numerous options for your holiday destinations instead of ukulalotafye pali America , UK  na EUROPE .