Did you know the ruler of Dubai has a public phone number for citizens to call him?

Being a ruler comes with being exclusive and mostly being kept away from the people you are in charge of. But how can you hear them when they can’t reach you directly?

The ruler of one of the biggest city in the world, Dubai, has made a revelation that has shocked the rest of the world.

In a close up interview, the ruler revealed that all the citizens of Dubai have unlimited access to him at all times.

According to HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, he has a public phone number just for his citizens.

“I have two numbers, one is private and one is public and they all know it,” Sheik Maktoum revealed during the interview.

He added that he has been using the same phone and number for over 10 years and everyone in the country knows that.

Since January 2004, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has been ruling Dubai. He is also the Vice-President, Prime Minister, and Defence Minister of the United Arab Emirates.