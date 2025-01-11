Diddy Accused Of Forcing Alleged Victims To Wear Specific Outfits To Indicate Their Availability

Diddy continues to face more legal accusations about his alleged wrongdoing, particularly as it relates to his infamous White Parties in the Hamptons and Miami, as well as other gatherings. Now, Adria English – reportedly a former go-go dancer who worked at these parties – filed a lawsuit against him that claims he forced women to wear a particular dress code to indicate their sexual exploitation and sexually available status for guests.

“She later learned that the [color-coded] uniforms [forced] her and other trafficking victims… to indicate to guests whether a victim was available for sexual exploitation,” Adria English’s lawyer Joel M. Taylor expressed according to AllHipHop. “[Diddy] would choose the uniform and color that girls would wear to indicate to the rest of the partygoers that she was for sale as a sex slave.” English reportedly worked as a dancer at the 2004 Labor Day White Party, allegedly falling into an exploitative environment under false pretenses that she would be able to make her way into the music industry. She also alleged that these parties would eventually turn into “freak-offs” that forced her and others into nonconsensual sexual acts.

“[Adria English] was required to wear a black dress to the ‘White Party’ not simply to denote her capacity as an employee, but more sinisterly as a sex-trafficked sex worker who had been drugged and r**ed while unconscious by multiple guests at a previous party,” the lawsuit against Diddy reportedly read. However, English also struggled to tell her side of the story in court, as her legal team suddenly departed her. They cited “irreconcilable differences” around legal strategies and settlement demands, citing “undermining behavior” and a “tone and lack of respect” on her part.

Meanwhile, Diddy awaits a May trial on federal RICO charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, as well as various allegations via civil lawsuits. He and his legal team continue to deny any and all accusations of wrongdoing, save for his documented abuse of Cassie. Many other accusations did not enter the legal space at press time, but they certainly paint a dark and alleged picture of Sean Combs’ deeds.