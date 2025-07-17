Sean “Diddy” Combs is taking part in a series of rehabilitation programs while in federal custody, aiming to address issues related to drug abuse and vi0lence against women ahead of his sentencing later this year.

Sources close to the matter told TMZ that Combs is currently enrolled in the STOP Program, a federal initiative designed to prevent sexual assault, domestic, and dating vi0lence. He is also undergoing therapy and participating in the Dr. Harry K. Wexler substance abuse program.

Insiders say the music mogul is actively engaging with these initiatives as part of what one source called “his path toward redemption.” The efforts come in the wake of disturbing testimonies during Combs’ federal trial, which included accounts of domestic abuse toward Cassie Ventura and other women, as well as regular use of controlled substances such as MDMA.

While some may view his actions as a genuine attempt at personal growth, others see them as a strategic move ahead of his sentencing, scheduled for October 3. Legal experts note that defendants often undertake rehabilitation programs to demonstrate a commitment to change in hopes of receiving a lighter sentence.

Diddy was acquitted earlier this year of the most serious charges, racketeering and s3x trafficking, but was convicted on two lesser counts related to prostitution. Prosecutors have recommended a four-year prison sentence, but the final decision will rest with U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian.

Reports indicate that Combs had already begun a drug treatment program prior to his arrest in 2023 and has continued the program while incarcerated. His legal team is expected to cite his ongoing rehabilitation efforts as part of their appeal for leniency during sentencing.