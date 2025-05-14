Diddy list of accomplices will be named

The s£x-trafficking and racketeering trial for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has started in Manhattan federal court after a jury was finally selected.

The disgraced music mogul’s former girlfriend, Cassandra Ventur, will be among the trial’s early witnesses, taking the stand on Tuesday morning.

During opening statements, prosecutors outlined horrific claims against Diddy, saying he once forced a male escort to urinate in Cassie’s mouth.

Meanwhile, the defence argued that the rapper is guilty of other crimes, including domestic violence, but not s£x trafficking or racketeering.

Lawyers for the three-time Grammy winner say prosecutors are wrongly trying to make a crime out of a party-loving lifestyle that may have been indulgent, but was not illegal.

Prosecutors say Combs coerced women into drugged-up group sexual encounters, then kept them in line through violence.

Diddy’s lawyer, Xavier Donaldson, will continue cross-examining Daniel Phillip on Tuesday morning.

Star witness Cassie Ventura will then give evidence about the alleged abuse she suffered at her then-boyfriend’s hands, and what she saw of him abusing others.

Combs, 55, was arrested in September 2024 and has been charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of s£x trafficking, and two counts of transportation for prostitution, all felony charges.

He faces a minimum of 15 years in federal prison, and up to a life sentence, if he is convicted.