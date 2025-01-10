Diddy’s Bodyguard, Intern, and Producer Speak Out In New Documentary (WATCH)

Variety reports that Peacock is set to premiere a 90-minute Diddy documentary on its streaming platform on January 14.

The documentary is titled Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.

This documentary is about some people who worked closely with Sean “Diddy” Combs who are speaking out about their horrific experiences.

According to the outlet, it promises to give viewers “crucial insight into the forces that shaped [Combs] and may have made him a monster.”

Peacock has however unveiled the trailer for the upcoming documentary about the music mogul, which features his bodyguard, intern, makeup artist, and producer all speaking out against him.

Producer and singer-songwriter Al B. Sure!, who was at Uptown Records with Combs and dated Kim Porter before him, also speaks out about Diddy in the doc.

There are other Interviews with one of Combs’ childhood friends, former bodyguard, and one of the winners of Diddy’s music competition series Making the Band.

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy also has footage of Combs partying at home and in his studio.

One of the alleged people in Combs’ inner circle can be seen saying in the released trailer,

That a room being lit up red meant that Diddy was not working but having sex. Honestly, I didn’t want to be around him unless there was cameras.”

This alleged person can also be seen in the video saying.

“I’ve been with Sean for quite a while, and I’ve captured a lot of moments. He went on to say,

“Any time a studio or any room is red, he’s making love and sex. Some of the ones who went in the room, for sure they were underage.”

Combs has been charged with rape, child sexual abuse, and sexual misconduct for claimed acts that occurred between 1991 and 2023 in numerous lawsuits filed by various parties.

Following a grand jury indictment, the Bad Boy founder was arrested following a Department of Homeland Security raid on his houses last year.

Now awaiting a criminal trial in May, Combs remains behind bars in Brooklyn after being accused of sex trafficking and racketeering.

He has, however, pleaded not guilty to all federal criminal charges from 2024.

This documentary, titled Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, is not the only one being made about the music mogul.

Netflix is also said to be working on a documentary about the disgraced music mogul, producing a docuseries from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson about the allegations.

Despite all allegations, Diddy’s family continues to stand by him.